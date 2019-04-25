Debt collector exception to robocall ban unconstitutional - 4th Circuit

An exemption for collectors of government debt to a federal ban on robocalls violates the free speech clause of the U.S. Constitution because it is based on the content of a call, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday.

In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel said the exemption authorizes “a broad swath of intrusive calls,” based solely on a call’s subject matter, that would otherwise be illegal under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Content-based speech restrictions are banned by the First Amendment unless they are narrowly tailored to advance a government interest, and the government did not show that was the case, Circuit Judge Robert King, writing for the panel said. Circuit Judges Barbara Keenan and Marvin Quattlebaum joined the decision.

