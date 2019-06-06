FCC votes to give carriers new powers to block 'robocalls'

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday voted to allow phone companies to block unwanted “robocalls” by default as policymakers grapple with billions of annual deceptive and annoying calls.

The FCC also voted to allow carriers to let companies block any calls not on a consumer’s contact list if they opt in. Apple Inc announced this week its revised iPhone operating software will give consumers ability to allow only calls to ring from numbers in contacts, mail, and messages and send all others to voicemail automatically. FCC commissioners conceded that the vote will not end all unwanted calls and urged carriers to take further steps to block them. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)