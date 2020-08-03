Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 3, 2020 / 9:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump withdraws nomination of Republican FCC commissioner to serve new term

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it was withdrawing the nomination of Federal Communications Commission member Mike O’Rielly to serve another term.

The announcement came less than a week after Senate Armed Services Committee chairman Jim Inhofe said he would block O’Rielly’s nomination over the five-member FCC’s unanimous decision to allow Ligado Networks to deploy a low-power nationwide mobile broadband network.

O’Rielly, a former congressional aide who has been on the FCC since 2013, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below