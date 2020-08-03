Trump withdraws nomination of Republican FCC commissioner to serve new term

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it was withdrawing the nomination of Federal Communications Commission member Mike O’Rielly to serve another term.

The announcement came less than a week after Senate Armed Services Committee chairman Jim Inhofe said he would block O’Rielly’s nomination over the five-member FCC’s unanimous decision to allow Ligado Networks to deploy a low-power nationwide mobile broadband network.

O’Rielly, a former congressional aide who has been on the FCC since 2013, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)