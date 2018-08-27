FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 4:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. FDA proposes restricting compounding of three drug substances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday in a first-of-its-kind action proposed restricting the ability of companies that produce compounded medications in bulk from using three substances that are active ingredients in FDA-approved drugs.

The three substances include vasopressin, the active ingredient in Endo International Plc’s blood pressure drug Vasostrict, which has been the subject of a lawsuit targeting how the FDA regulates drug compounding. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

