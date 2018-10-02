FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 3:59 PM / in 2 hours

FDA collects documents from e-cigarette company Juul

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food And Drug Administration said on Tuesday it collected more than a thousand pages of documents from e-cigarette company Juul Labs after conducting an unannounced on-site inspection.

Last month, the FDA said it was considering a ban on flavored e-cigarettes from Juul and other companies as it grapples with an “epidemic” of youth e-cigarette use that threatens to create a new generation of nicotine addicts.

Juul did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

