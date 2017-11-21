FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. bank profits climb 5.2 pct in 3rd qtr from year ago - FDIC
Sections
Featured
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
Media
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
New Puerto Rico utility head, same old challenges
Puerto Rico
New Puerto Rico utility head, same old challenges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 21, 2017 / 3:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. bank profits climb 5.2 pct in 3rd qtr from year ago - FDIC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. bank profits rose 5.2 percent in the second quarter of 2017 from the same period in 2016, reaching $47.9 billion, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) said on Tuesday.

The average return on assets was 1.12 percent and more than two-thirds of all banks reported higher quarterly earnings than a year earlier, the U.S. banking regulator said.

The number of problem banks fell to 104, the lowest since the financial crisis, but the FDIC warned that a long period of low interest rates and competition for quality loans has pushed some banks into riskier credits. (Reporting By Pete Schroeder and Patrick Rucker Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.