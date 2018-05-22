FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 2:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. bank profits up 27.5 percent in Q1 2018 vs year-ago - FDIC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. banks reported $56 billion in profits in the first quarter of 2018, up 27.5 percent from one year ago as institutions began to take advantage of a lower effective tax rate, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) reported Tuesday.

Over 70 percent of U.S. banks reported growth in their year-over-year earnings, as the industry enjoyed higher net operating revenue along with a significantly lower corporate tax rate, according to the regulator. Net interest income was up 8.5 percent to $131.3 billion. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder)

