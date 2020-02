WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. banking sector reported $233.1 billion in profits in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 1.5% decline from the year prior, according to new data from a U.S. banking regulator.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation reported that quarterly bank profits were down 6.9% from the fourth quarter of 2018, as net interest income was down 2.4% in 2019, the first decline over a twelve-month period since the third quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder)