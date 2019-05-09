U.S. farm incomes fall as trade war seen as top risk to ag economy -Fed banks

CHICAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. farm incomes in the Midwest and Mid-Southern states declined yet again in the first quarter of 2019, and most bankers said the biggest risk to the farm economy this year is the ongoing U.S.-China trade fight, according to banker surveys released Thursday by the Federal Reserve Banks of St. Louis and Kansas City.

This marks the 21st consecutive quarter for farm incomes dropping in the Eighth Federal Reserve District, which includes all or parts of seven Midwest and Mid-South states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)