NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - Amherst Pierpont, a broker-dealer, became a primary dealer, bringing the total number of firms that do business directly with the U.S. Federal Reserve to 24, according to the New York Federal Reserve on Monday.

The New York-based firm was formed by the merger of Amherst Securities and Pierpont Securities in 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Tom Brown)