U.S. banking regulators seek input on how firms rely on artificial intelligence

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. banking regulators announced on Monday they were soliciting public input on the growing use of artificial intelligence by financial institutions.

In a joint statement, the regulators said they wanted feedback on the use of the technology by banks to police fraud, underwrite loans and for other purposes, and what perks and challenges it presents.

The regulators also sought comment on proper risk management and governance policies around AI, and whether any regulatory clarity would be helpful. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chris Reese)