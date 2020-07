July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s stash of bonds and other assets rose for the first time in more than a month, data released by the central bank on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s total balance sheet size rose to $7.01 trillion as of July 15 versus $6.97 trillion a week earlier. (Reporting by Ann Saphir and Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Leslie Adler)