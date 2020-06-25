Fed balance sheet shrinks for second week as currency swaps fall again

June 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s stash of assets shrank for a second straight week as foreign central banks once again sharply cut their use of currency swaps and U.S. banks further dialed back their use of Fed repurchase agreements.

The size of the Fed’s balance sheet - composed of assets ranging from U.S. Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities to loans to banks and state governments - fell to $7.13 trillion on June 24 from $7.14 trillion a week earlier, data released by the Fed showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Dan Burns)