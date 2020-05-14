Bonds News
May 14, 2020 / 9:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fed corporate bond program starts with a fizzle as total assets near $7 trln

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s stash of bonds and other assets grew to nearly $7 trillion this week, but several of its programs are seeing slackening demand from banks and investors and a much-anticipated corporate bond buying facility bought little in its first two days of operations.

The Fed’s weekly report of holdings inside its massive balance sheet showed total assets rose by $212 billion in the week ended May 13 to $6.98 trillion as its pace of mortgage bond purchases picked up.

The data showed its first-ever holdings of corporate bonds totaled just $305 million after the newest emergency facility launched by the central bank kicked off purchases on Tuesday. (Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by Chris Reese)

