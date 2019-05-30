UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed offers details on agency, MBS reinvestment

(Adds background)

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will reinvest some principal payments from the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) into Treasuries, beginning in October, the New York Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

The reinvestment is part of the central bank’s plan for its bond holdings when it ends its balance sheet normalization process by September.

The central bank held $1.56 trillion in agency MBS and $2.3 billion in agency debt on May 22, while it owned $2.11 trillion in Treasuries, Fed data showed.

The reinvestment of principal payments into Treasuries will be capped at $20 billion a month. Any amount above $20 billion will continue to be reinvested in agency MBS, the New York Fed said on its website.