Report on Fed's market operations leaves out future projections

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - An annual report on the Federal Reserve’s market operations released on Thursday did not include estimates of the future size of the central bank’s asset holdings.

The New York Fed, which manages the Fed’s trading operations, had included such projections in past years’ reports but said it would not do so until later in the year because the Fed recently decided to stop shrinking the stockpile of bonds accumulated on its balance sheet in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Diane Craft)