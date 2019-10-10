Fed finalizes post-crisis rule easing for domestic, foreign banks

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday unveiled a final package of rules easing capital and liquidity requirements for domestic U.S. and foreign banks that were originally introduced following the 2007-2009 global financial crisis.

The changes, which should reduce the compliance burden and free up funds for U.S. Bancorp, Capital One, PNC Financial, among others, mark another win for the industry after the Fed also relaxed rules on derivatives trades and banks’ annual health checks. The Fed on Thursday said the changes, which it first proposed in October last year, aim to more closely tailor regulations to the riskiness of firms’ businesses. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Michelle Price)