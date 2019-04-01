Market News
April 1, 2019 / 9:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Federal Reserve announces meeting on proposed foreign bank rules, resolution plan requirements

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve Board announced Monday it would hold an open meeting April 8 to discuss proposed changes to rules for foreign banks and resolution plans submitted by domestic and foreign firms.

The proposed changes would implement provisions of a bank deregulation law passed by Congress in May, which directed the Fed to ease requirements in several areas for banks with less than $250 billion in assets. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by James Dalgleish)

