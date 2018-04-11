FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 8:43 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

U.S. bank regulators propose easing capital rule restricting leverage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. bank regulators on Wednesday proposed easing a key rule designed to restrict bank leverage in a move that will free up $400 million of capital across the largest eight U.S. banks.

The proposal from the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency would reduce the so-called “enhanced supplementary leverage ratio” from 5 percent to 3 percent and tie an additional capital charge to the bank’s risk profile.

Reporting by Michelle Price Editing by Chris Reese

