NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Barclays economists now forecast the Federal Reserve will lower key U.S. short-term interest rates by 50 basis points in July, earlier than their prior call last week for such a move in September, citing weakness in the services sector employment in May.

They also pushed up the timing for a possible 25 basis-point rate decrease to September from their previous projection for December a week ago. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)