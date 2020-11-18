Fed's Barkin: 'let's see how it goes' on whether more QE needed

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin poses during a break at a Dallas Fed conference on technology in Dallas, Texas, U.S., May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

(Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin on Wednesday said the central bank continues to add policy accommodation with its monthly bond purchases, but held out the possibility of the central bank doing more.

“Every month we engage in those asset purchases is more stimulus,” Barkin said in an interview with Yahoo Finance. “That’s a lot of support to the economy. In terms of whether we do something different or more, let’s just see how it goes. We are projecting a lot - let’s see how it goes.”