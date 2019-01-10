Government shutdown hikes uncertainty over rates, economy -Fed's Barkin

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan 10 (Reuters) - The ongoing partial shutdown of the U.S. government could increase the uncertainty around the economy and interest rates, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Thursday.

Barkin said during a press conference that while the shutdown may not have a huge direct impact on the economy, the longer it goes, it could begin to weaken business confidence and also affect the amount of federal economic data available to the Fed as it seeks to evaluate whether to increase rates further. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)