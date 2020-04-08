Fed's Barkin: coronavirus blow to U.S. economy will be deep

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - The economic downturn from the coronavirus outbreak in the United States will be deep and any recovery will depend on consumers being comfortable spending again, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin said on Wednesday.

“How deep will this downturn be? How long will it last? How fast will we recover? The answer to the first question is now clear: it will be deep,” Barkin said in a post on the Richmond Fed’s website. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chris Reese)