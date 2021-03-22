Fed's Barkin says he'll 'look through' year-on-year inflation spikes

March 22 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin on Monday said that in coming months he won’t be paying much attention to what he expects to be pretty large price spikes compared to a year earlier.

For the next six months, Barkin said at the National Association for Business Economics annual meeting, he’ll “look through” such jumps as he assesses the underlying trajectory of inflation, but will instead look at month-to-month changes. (Reporting by Ann Saphir)