May 27, 2020 / 6:41 PM / in an hour

FACTBOX-In their own words: Conditions in the 12 Fed districts from March to now

Ann Saphir

    By Ann Saphir
    May 27 (Reuters) - Reports from businesses across the 12 districts of the U.S. Federal Reserve system released on Wednesday
showed continued broad weakness in economic activity stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and the actions taken to contain it.

    Here is a snapshot of how each Fed bank described overall activity in its district for the U.S. central bank's "Beige Book"
report during the period from mid-April to May 18, compared with descriptions used in the two previous Beige Book summaries.
    
 Fed district   March 4 Beige Book               April 15 Beige Book        May 27 Beige Book
 Boston         continued expanding              slowed markedly            continued declining
 New York       picked up to a moderate pace     deteriorated sharply       continued to contract (but) scattered signs of a pickup
                                                                            in early May
 Philadelphia   resumed a modest pace of growth  fell severely              continued to fall sharply
 Cleveland      increased modestly               deteriorated rapidly       customer demand declined in a broad range of industries
 Richmond       grew moderately                  contracted                 contracted further
 Atlanta        grew modestly                    declined                   remained weak
 Chicago        increased modestly               declined                   declined sharply
 St. Louis      generally unchanged              declined sharply           have weakened moderately
 Minneapolis    grew at a moderate pace          decreased sharply          contracted further
 Kansas City    largely unchanged                declined sharply           declined substantially
 Dallas         expanded moderately              contracted broadly         contracted further
 San Francisco  expanded at a modest pace        contracted notably         contracted markedly
    

 (Compiled by Ann Saphir
Editing by Paul Simao)
