FACTBOX-In their own words: Conditions in the 12 Fed districts from March to now

By Ann Saphir May 27 (Reuters) - Reports from businesses across the 12 districts of the U.S. Federal Reserve system released on Wednesday showed continued broad weakness in economic activity stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and the actions taken to contain it. Here is a snapshot of how each Fed bank described overall activity in its district for the U.S. central bank's "Beige Book" report during the period from mid-April to May 18, compared with descriptions used in the two previous Beige Book summaries. Fed district March 4 Beige Book April 15 Beige Book May 27 Beige Book Boston continued expanding slowed markedly continued declining New York picked up to a moderate pace deteriorated sharply continued to contract (but) scattered signs of a pickup in early May Philadelphia resumed a modest pace of growth fell severely continued to fall sharply Cleveland increased modestly deteriorated rapidly customer demand declined in a broad range of industries Richmond grew moderately contracted contracted further Atlanta grew modestly declined remained weak Chicago increased modestly declined declined sharply St. Louis generally unchanged declined sharply have weakened moderately Minneapolis grew at a moderate pace decreased sharply contracted further Kansas City largely unchanged declined sharply declined substantially Dallas expanded moderately contracted broadly contracted further San Francisco expanded at a modest pace contracted notably contracted markedly (Compiled by Ann Saphir Editing by Paul Simao)