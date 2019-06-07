BlackRock sees Fed cutting U.S. rates by 25-50 bps 'over the next few months'

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve may reduce key U.S. interest rates by between 25 and 50 basis points in the coming months due to global trade conflicts and signs of a cooling jobs market, BlackRock’s top bond manager Rick Rieder said on Friday.

“From a policy standpoint, then, we think that the weakening in labor markets, when combined with trade uncertainty, open the window for the Fed to ease rate policy over the coming year, and maybe between 0.25% and 0.50% in cuts over the next few months,” Rieder said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)