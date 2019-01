WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is considering Herman Cain for a seat on the Federal Reserve board, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter.

Cain made his fortune as pizza executive before making a bid to be the Republican candidate in the 2012 presidential election. Mitt Romney ultimately won that nomination, but lost the election to former President Barack Obama. (Reporting by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)