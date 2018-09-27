FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 8:58 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Fed's Treasury and MBS holdings fall below $4 trillion

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s portfolio of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities, assembled through three rounds of purchases starting during the financial crisis, has dropped below $4 trillion for the first time in more than four years, according to Fed data.

The value of Treasuries and MBS dropped to $3.997 trillion as of Wednesday, as the Fed nears rounding out the first year of a process of slowly cutting back its holdings. At its peak, the portfolio totaled more than $4.25 trillion, and including other assets was valued at more than $4.5 trillion. (Reporting by Dan Burns Editing by Leslie Adler)

