Fed's Bostic says outlook among businesses remains stable despite rising risks

ATLANTA, July 11 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said that even though risks to the economy have increased over the last year, businesses in his district do not seem poised to scale back and have not become pessimistic about the future.

“What they have told us are that expectations are remaining pretty stable about how the economy is going to perform,” Bostic said, a counter to concerns raised about weakening global growth impacting the U.S. and warranting lower U.S. interest rates. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; editing by Diane Craft)