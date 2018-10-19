U.S. Fed monitoring Khashoggi case, potential oil market impact -Bostic

MACON, Ga., Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve officials are monitoring the case of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the possibility that any sanctions against Saudi Arabia could disrupt oil markets, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Friday.

Asked about the risks to the U.S. economic outlook at an event in Macon, Georgia, Bostic mentioned geopolitical risks generally, the Brexit talks and “the Saudi Arabian situation and the question about what whether what happened to that journalist is going to lead to sanctions that could impact oil markets.”

“We don’t know what is going to happen,” but are monitoring the situation,” Bostic said. (Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Paul Simao)