Fed's Bostic says taking "wait and see" attitude toward fourth 2018 rate hike

JACKSON, Miss., Sept 13 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve bank President Raphael Bostic said he is taking a “wait and see” approach to whether one or two more rate increases are appropriate for the year, and feels the U.S. jobs market may still have room to improve.

“There is still some uncertainty as to whether we are really at full employment, and if there is not a risk of overheating then we have the possibility to be more patient,” Bostic said in an interview with reporters after an appearance here. Elaborating on comments in a lunch speech in which he said the Fed could continue raising rates for a “handful of quarters,” Bostic said that did not imply those increases would happen on a quarterly basis. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)