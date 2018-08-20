Fed's Bostic says U.S. economy ready for end of monetary stimulus

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Aug 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is strong and ready to go on without the monetary stimulus the Federal Reserve has provided since the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday.

“We have been on this gradual walk to get to a more neutral position and that is what we are going to continue to do,” Bostic said at a Chamber of Commerce luncheon here, setting the stage for continued Fed interest rate increases this fall.