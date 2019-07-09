Atlanta Fed's Bostic: Officials debating merits, risks of "hotter" economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is debating the risks and benefits of letting the economy run “a little hotter,” balancing the good it could do for workers against the possibility it could end in a recession, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Raphael Bostic said Tuesday.

“We do think about this in terms of our tools and how comfortable we should be letting the economy run a little hotter,” Bostic said in an event at the Washington University in St. Louis. “There are risks there...We are definitely having a conversation about this.” (Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)