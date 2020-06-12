Fed's Bostic calls for end to racism, says Fed can play a role

June 12 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic, the Fed’s only African American policymaker, on Friday issued an impassioned call for an end to racism and laid out ways the U.S. central bank can help do so.

“I have shared in the outrage of the truly horrific events that brought us to this point,” Bostic wrote on the bank’s website, referring to the May 25 killing of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police, as well as racism more broadly.

The Fed, he said, “can play an important role in helping to reduce racial inequities and bring about a more inclusive economy, he said, one which would “represent a rebuke of systemic racism and other exclusionary structures.”