March 24 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve president Raphael Bostic expects the U.S. central bank will be able to start lifting its interest rates in 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Wednesday.

In an interview with the newspaper, Bostic added that he expected the U.S. economy to grow 6% and inflation to overshoot the Fed’s target this year. (Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Editing by Andrew Heavens)