NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Global trade, along with Brexit, are among the “clouding” factors that affect how U.S. policy-makers will determine the path of monetary policy going forward, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Friday.

Bostic was giving opening remarks at a conference on quantitative tools for monitoring macroeconomic and financial conditions, co-sponsored by the Atlanta Fed and the New York Federal Reserve. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)