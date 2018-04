NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rate hikes remain appropriate even while tax cuts and a government spending boost potentially help to lift inflation to a Federal Reserve target, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday.

“Gradual” rate hikes are necessary in the face of such tailwinds, she said, adding that U.S. trade policy in particular stood out as a “material uncertainty” for the economy. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Richard Chang)