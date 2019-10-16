Facebook's Libra facing 'core' legal, regulatory challenges before launch

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said Wednesday that Facebook’s efforts to launch a Libra cryptocurrency must overcome a “core set of legal and regulatory challenges” before facilitating a single payment.

Brainard added that central banks’ efforts to conduct monetary policy could be “complicated” by widespread adoption of an external stablecoin like Libra. But she suggested the Fed is in no rush to issue its own digital currency, saying it raises “profound legal, policy and operational questions.” (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)