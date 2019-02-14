Fed's Brainard says balance sheet trimming should end this year

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should stop trimming its $4-trillion plus balance sheet before the end of this year, Governor Lael Brainard said on Thursday, a remark that suggests she expects the central bank to hold a much larger portfolio of bonds than had earlier been anticipated.

The Fed’s “balance sheet normalization process has really done the work it was intended to do,” Brainard said in an interview on CNBC, adding that she would not want balance sheet policy to run counter to interest-rate policy, which the Fed has put on hold. Reductions in the balance sheet, which have been running to the tens of billions of dollars each month, “should come to an end later this year,” she said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)