Fed's Brainard says monitoring market developments "very closely"

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said she was monitoring the rout on Wall Street on Monday, as officials take stock of how renewed trade tensions between the United States and China may impact the economy and the course of monetary policy.

“I am certainly monitoring developments for their implications for the outlook and I will continue to be very attentive to them,” Brainard said at a forum at the Kansas City Federal Reserve bank. “I have said and others as well that we are committed to sustaining the expansion,” with further interest rate reductions if necessary. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; editing by Diane Craft)