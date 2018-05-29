FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 29, 2018 / 6:49 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

St. Louis Fed's Bullard: hard for Fed to raise rates when other c.banks are easy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Tuesday that it was difficult for the Fed to raise interest rates by a large margin when the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank were pursuing accommodative policy.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a seminar in Tokyo, Bullard also said the Fed had enough tools and policy options to respond the next time the U.S. economy fell into recession. (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.