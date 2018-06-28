Chance for continued U.S. job gains an argument for low rates -Fed's Bullard

St. Louis, June 28 (Reuters) - Continued tight U.S. labor markets could begin to bring unemployment rates for blacks and Hispanics more in line with that of whites, another reason for the Federal Reserve to slow or halt its current round of rate increases, St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said on Thursday.

“Unemployment is at a low level, but you also have African American unemployment, Hispanic unemployment,” still several percentage points greater than the national average, Bullard said. “You could get those unemployment rates down, more consistent with the social norms in the rest of the society...You could get people into better job situations.”