UPDATE 1-Fed's Bullard says not ready to call for another U.S. rate cut -Fox Business

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Friday said he was not expecting another rate cut in 2019, but added that the U.S. Federal Reserve will see how the U.S. economy progresses this year.

Bullard, in an interview on Fox Business Network, also said stable rates made him more comfortable with a larger balance sheet and that he anticipated the balance sheet’s unwinding before the end of the year, according to the network.

“We’ll keep rates where they are,” Bullard said in an interview on Fox Business Network. “We’ve got inflation well under control here and we don’t need to be preemptive in trying to control inflation going forward.”

Asked if he anticipated a possible rate cut this year, he said: “I haven’t penciled that in.”

