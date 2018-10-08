FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 11:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. data "looking good" ahead of December rates meeting, Fed's Bullard says

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Monday that any further interest rate hike in United States this year should depend on data, but that indicators were “looking good”.

The Fed, which last month raised rates for the third time this year, foresees another hike in December, and markets are have largely priced in another increase.

Asked about the December policy meeting, Bullard, a non-voting member of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policymaking committee who is known to be dovish, told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Singapore:

“It will depend on the incoming data. Things are looking good today, I would say. But you never know until you actually get to the meeting.” (Reporting by John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

