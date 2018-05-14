FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 3:58 PM / in 4 minutes

Fed's Bullard says U.S. yield curve might invert by early 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. yield curve could invert later this year to early 2019, St. Louis Federal Reserve James Bullard said on Monday, in a market move in which short-term U.S. interest rates rise above longer-term bond yields and which has preceded recent U.S. recessions.

With the risk of a curve inversion, there is no need for the U.S. central bank to quicken its pace of increases on short-term rates, Bullard told reporters after his speech on cryptocurrencies at the CoinDesk Consensus 2018 conference. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Writing by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

