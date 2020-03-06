Bonds News
March 6, 2020 / 6:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fed's Bullard says coronavirus will cause a slowdown but worst case scenario could be averted

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy could face a slowdown caused by the coronavirus but it’s still possible the worst outcome could be avoided, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said Friday.

The Fed official said a public health response would be the “optimal” way to address the risks stemming from the virus. The spread of the virus could lead to a slowdown but it could be short-lived if the outbreak is contained.

“Markets seem to be pricing in the very worst outcome here and I’m not sure that’s warranted,” Bullard said on a panel at an event organized by the Shadow Open Market Committee in New York. (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte, Editing by Franklin Paul)

