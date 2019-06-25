Market News
June 25, 2019 / 4:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fed's Bullard says he doesn't see need for half-point rate cut - Bloomberg interview

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Tuesday he does not think the U.S. central bank needs to cut interest rates by a half point at its next meeting in July, even though he felt the Fed should have lowered rates last week.

“Just sitting here today, I think 50 basis points would be overdone,” Bullard said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “I don’t think the situation really calls for that, but I would be willing to go 25 (basis points).” (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Jason Lange; Writing by Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

