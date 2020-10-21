Fed's Bullard says U.S. can wait on fiscal aid, businesses adapting

FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Wednesday repeated his view that U.S. businesses are largely adapting to life amid COVID-19 and the U.S. economy is on track to better-than-trend growth even without further fiscal stimulus.

“In terms of the aggregate resources it seems like we should have enough” fiscal aid to bolster growth until the first quarter of next year, when any further need could be reassessed, Bullard said at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines Leadership Summit.

Per-day fatalities per-million population in the coronavirus pandemic are down in the United States from the peak in the spring, he said, adding he does not expect a resurgence, or a second wave, by that metric.