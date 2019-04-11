Cain's possible nomination for Fed in peril as Republican opposition mounts

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - The expected nomination of businessman Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve appeared in jeopardy on Thursday as another Republican voiced opposition, possibly denying Cain the support needed in the Senate to be confirmed in the post.

“If I had to vote today, I would vote no,” Senator Kevin Cramer said in a statement.

Cramer becomes the fourth Republican senator reported to be opposed to Cain’s expected nomination by President Donald Trump. If all of the Senate’s Democrats and the two independents aligned with them were to vote against Cain, he would fall short of the majority support he would need. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)