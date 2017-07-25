FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
Trump says Yellen in running to stay as Fed chair - WSJ
July 25, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 22 days ago

Trump says Yellen in running to stay as Fed chair - WSJ

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he was considering renominating Janet Yellen as Fed chairperson, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Trump said he was also considering White House economic adviser Gary Cohn for the job, the Journal reported. on.wsj.com/2h0HcTb

Trump said there are "two or three" other contenders, but declined to name them, and said he would not announce a nominee until the end of the year, according to the report. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

